Texas A&M unveils 1939 throwback uniforms honoring title team

Published: Oct 29, 2014 at 09:15 AM
1940_sugarbowl_tos.jpg

On Sunday, the Pittsburgh Steelers kicked it back to 1933 with their "bumblebee" throwback uniforms. That getup is met with decidely mixed reviews.

» Photos: Alternate college football uniforms of 2014

On Saturday, Texas A&M will also kick it back to the 1930s, when it honors the school's 1939 national championship team. Back then, Texas A&M was known as the Agricultural and Mechanical College of Texas, and its gridders wore leather helmets. The glory of American football's leather-helmet era is appropriately captured in the throwback uniform Texas A&M will wear against Louisiana-Monroe at Kyle Field. Take a look at awesome ...

The detail on the faux leather helmet is something to behold ...

Texas A&M and its uniform provider, adidas, also spared nothing on the interpretation of the pre-World War II-era helmets. The old-timey leather-like lid was recreated using high-resolution images from an actual helmet worn by the team in 1939. There is simulated stitching and wear-and-tear features.

The cleats were also created in the throwback style, "with a premium tumbled leather upper and metal eyelets," according to the school's official athletics website.

The 1939 Agricultural and Mechanical College of Texas football team finished the season 11-0, beating in-state rival Texas 20-0 at Kyle Field before capping the season with a 14-13 win (highlights) over No. 5-ranked Tulane at Tulane Stadium in the Sugar Bowl.

If you want to see these throwbacks in action, tune into SEC Network at noon ET on Saturday.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

