Texas A&M unveils 1939 throwback uniforms honoring title team

On Saturday, Texas A&M will also kick it back to the 1930s, when it honors the school's 1939 national championship team. Back then, Texas A&M was known as the Agricultural and Mechanical College of Texas, and its gridders wore leather helmets. The glory of American football's leather-helmet era is appropriately captured in the throwback uniform Texas A&M will wear against Louisiana-Monroe at Kyle Field. Take a look at awesome ...