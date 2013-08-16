Texas A&M system chancellor John Sharp backs Johnny Manziel

Published: Aug 16, 2013 at 09:51 AM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

John Sharp's words lived up to his last name Thursday when the Texas A&M University System chancellor became the latest public figure to offer his opinion on the NCAA investigation into Johnny Manziel's alleged profiting from mass autograph sessions with memorabilia dealers.

The Texas A&M quarterback's eligibility is threatened under an NCAA rule prohibiting promotion or advertising of commercial product sale.

Video of Sharp chiding the NCAA about its own profiting from student-athlete notoriety was published at dallasnews.com and would seem to bring the full weight of Texas A&M's institutional authority in defense of the Aggies quarterback.

Except that he offered the quote as a personal opinion, not an administrative one.

"I also think that there's something, you know this is just me talking not as chancellor of the system, something is wrong with the system when we can make money off of our football players, the NCAA make money off of our football players and they can't be treated like Olympic athletes," Sharp said.

Alleged in three different ESPN reports on Manziel are six autograph signings for three dealers in three different states in a month's time, and a total-signature estimate of over 4,000. One of those reports alleges a payment of $7,500. The NCAA, facing an image crisis on multiple fronts, could possibly penalize Manziel using a rule that has come under open fire.

From the likes of the Aggies' high-ranking administrator.

"I suspect, courts or somebody or the NCAA is going to have to take a look at that and see whether or not they're violating someone's anti-trust deal. How can the NCAA, for instance, make money off of his jerseys and he can't, you know, make two bucks off of signing something like that, like other athletes can who happen to be in the Olympics? That's just my opinion."

Sharp went on to call Manziel, "a good kid. He is an honest kid ... I think a whole bunch of folks are mistreating him and I'm not very happy about that."

NFL Draft 365's first thought for comments below? If this shows nothing else, it shows Manziel's father Paul's reported contempt for TAMU officials could perhaps be repaired with a phone call.

Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter @ChaseGoodbread.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Alabama QB Bryce Young wins 2021 Heisman Trophy

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young became the second consecutive Crimson Tide player to win the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his sensational first season as a starter.
news

Grambling State to hire Hue Jackson as next head coach

Former Raiders and Browns coach Hue Jackson landed another big-time gig, this time in the college ranks. Tom Pelissero reports that Jackson agreed to terms late Thursday night on a four-year contract to become the new head coach at Grambling State.
news

Lincoln Riley details why he left Oklahoma for USC: 'We can build one of the best rosters in the country'

The scuttlebutt long had been if Lincoln Riley was going to leave Oklahoma it would be for the NFL. The Cowboys expressed interest after jettisoning Jason Garrett following the 2019 season, and have other teams in recent years. Riley, thus, shocked and shook up the sport last week when he departed Oklahoma for USC. 
news

Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Kayvon Thibodeaux is officially headed for the NFL. The Oregon defensive end announced via social media he has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.  
news

College Football Playoff: Five NFL draft takeaways from final rankings

The College Football Playoff semifinal matchups are set. What will NFL scouts be watching for in the two games? Dan Parr provides five takeaways.
news

Brian Kelly leaves Notre Dame to be head coach at LSU

After 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly was named LSU's next head football coach, the school announced Tuesday.
news

Florida parts ways with head coach Dan Mullen after four seasons

The University of Florida fired head coach Dan Mullen on Sunday after a four-year tenure. Mullen joined the Gators from Mississippi State ahead of the 2018 campaign and led Florida to a 34-15 record over his four seasons in Gainesville.
news

USC WR Drake London (ankle) out for remainder of season

USC's Drake London will miss the remainder of the 2021 season after suffering a broken ankle, the school announced.
news

Top NFL draft prospect Kayvon Thibodeaux suffers lower left leg injury in Oregon's win over Fresno State

Widely considered one of college football's top prospects, Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux exited in the first half of the Ducks' 31-24 season-opening win over Fresno State with a lower left leg injury.
news

With irresistible charm, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State into an NFL factory

Known for graciousness, class and affability, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State from downtrodden independent to perennial national title contender. Chase Goodbread explains how the legendary coach built an NFL factory in Tallahassee.
news

SEC unanimously votes to add Texas, Oklahoma to conference in seismic shift

The Southeastern Conference voted Thursday to add the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma to the conference.
news

Texas, Oklahoma formally apply for SEC membership in 2025

The University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma, just a day after notifying the Big 12 that they do not intend to renew their grants of media rights beyond a current contract that runs through 2025, have now formally applied for SEC membership in 2025.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW