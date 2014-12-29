Texas A&M staffer hits two West Virginia players in Liberty Bowl

A Texas A&M staffer roughed up two opposing players in the first half of the Liberty Bowl on Monday against West Virginia.
As the video below shows, the staffer first dropped a shoulder into a Mountaineers offensive player, then later hit West Virginia cornerback Daryl Worley in the back of the helmet.
A report in the Houston Chronicle identified the staffer as student assistant Mike Richardson, a former defensive end for the Aggies whose playing career was ended in 2012 because of an injury.
Texas A&M head coach Kevin Sumlin was made aware of the incidents at halftime, according to the Aggies' Twitter account, and Richardson was told to remain in the locker room for the second half.
