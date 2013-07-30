Texas A&M's Polo Manukainiu, two others killed in car accident

Texas A&M freshman defensive lineman Polo Manukainiu has been killed in an automobile accident, Texas A&M officials have confirmed to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.
Manukainiu was traveling from Utah overnight with friends, and reportedly the accident included three fatalities and two more passengers were injured. Fox 4 News television, of Dallas-Forth Worth, reports that one of the fatalities was Utah incoming freshman defensive lineman Gaius Vaenuku.
Dallasnews.com's report indicates that another Utah football player, Salesi Uhatafe, was one of two injured in the crash. Manukainiu and Vaenuku attended Euless Trinity (Texas) High together. The third fatally injured passenger, Lolo Uhatafe, was a junior high student at Euless Trinity. On its website, the school posted a page for memorial comments and support.
Manukainiu, 19, redshirted at A&M in 2012. He posted the following on twitter before the trip:
Texas A&M players have expressed their condolences via Twitter.
Follow Chase Goodbread on twitter @ChaseGoodbread