Texas A&M's Mike Evans creeping up on Henry Ellard record

"We did a little bit of everything (at Fresno State)," said Ellard, who completed the '82 season with 62 catches for 1,510 yards. "It was a pro-style offense, and Jeff Tedford, who coached at Cal, was my quarterback. There were some good guys around me. (Receiver) Stephone Paige played a lot of years in the NFL. One year we were running deep dig routes, and the next year, we decided, 'Let's put a little pump (fake) on them,' and we started throwing deeper."