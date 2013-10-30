Texas A&M's Mike Evans creeping up on Henry Ellard record

Published: Oct 30, 2013 at 10:36 AM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

Ellard-Evans-131030-TOS.jpg

The style differences between former Los Angeles Rams and Washington Redskins star receiver Henry Ellard and Texas A&M sophomore Mike Evans couldn't be more pronounced. Ellard, now an assistant coach with the New Orleans Saints, stood 5-foot-11 and blew past defensive backs with speed in a class with the fastest NFL players of his generation. Evans, 6-5 and 225 pounds, doesn't need Ellard-like speed to corral deep passes as if he were pulling down NBA rebounds.

Yet, the two cross in the area of yards per catch.

Ellard holds the NCAA record for yards per catch in a season, 24.4, set while playing for Fresno State in 1982. Evans is averaging 22.9 yards per catch through eight games, and if he can stretch defenses just a bit further in the final month of the season, Ellard's mark could fall.

Don't count Ellard among retired athletes who like to see their records preserved. In fact, Ellard said he was unaware he even held the record until contacted by College Football 24/7.

"I had no idea," he said. "I guess I've had it for a long time. ... Records were made to be broken."

But he certainly had an idea of how the record came to be.

"We did a little bit of everything (at Fresno State)," said Ellard, who completed the '82 season with 62 catches for 1,510 yards. "It was a pro-style offense, and Jeff Tedford, who coached at Cal, was my quarterback. There were some good guys around me. (Receiver) Stephone Paige played a lot of years in the NFL. One year we were running deep dig routes, and the next year, we decided, 'Let's put a little pump (fake) on them,' and we started throwing deeper."

Without knowing how much more yardage Evans will compile over the Aggies' last four games (five with a bowl game), it's difficult to assess how much of a threat he poses to the mark. If Evans were to catch three passes for 100 yards Saturday against visiting UTEP, for instance, his average would jump from 22.9 to 23.5. With eight catches for 100 yards, it would fall to 21.4.

Ellard's record was established only for players with 50 catches or more. Evans needs only four more catches to reach 50 himself. Ellard said he's been impressed with what little he's seen of Evans, despite their differing methods.

"I know he's the quarterback's go-to guy, that's for sure. When (Johnny Manziel) is in a bind, he's going to find No. 13. ... It looks like he really knows how to pull down the ball in the air," Ellard said.

Evans is a third-year sophomore, making him eligible to declare early for the NFL draft after the season. He's totaled 1,101 yards on 48 receptions through eight games. He's also got 11 touchdowns. And as long as Manziel continues extending pass plays with his ridiculous scrambling skills and pocket awareness, the next one is always a good bet to be a deep one.

Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter *@ChaseGoodbread.*

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Scouting Bryce Young: Alabama quarterback similar to a young Drew Brees

Alabama's Bryce Young took the college football world by storm in 2021, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Crimson Tide quarterback after studying his game tape.

news

Scouting Jalen Carter: Georgia defensive lineman's disruptive skill set reminiscent of Quinnen Williams

Georgia just had five defensive players taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but is the best NFL prospect of all still in Athens? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on Bulldogs DL Jalen Carter, with a pro comp to a former top-three pick.

news

Scouting C.J. Stroud: Ohio State prospect could be on trajectory similar to Mac Jones

There is big-time buzz about Ohio State's C.J. Stroud after his sensational first season as the Buckeyes' starter. So, what's the book on the quarterback heading into the 2022 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah reveals his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Anderson Jr.: Alabama prospect reminiscent of Von Miller

The excitement about Alabama's Will Anderson Jr. is sky-high coming off his sensational 2021 campaign. What's the book on the edge rusher heading into the '22 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Levis: Kentucky prospect could develop into a Dak Prescott type of quarterback

As we head toward the 2022 college football season, the Will Levis hype train is picking up steam. So, what's the book on the Kentucky quarterback? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report, supplying a striking NFL comparison in the process.

news

Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux tackles misinformation, reading mock drafts, being draft's best dressed

University of Oregon pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux has had his priorities as they relate to football questioned mightily during the pre-draft process, but the Ducks standout tells NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe it's a lot of misinformation he's ready to prove wrong beginning once he hears his name called in Thursday's first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

UCLA TE Greg Dulcich on much ado about hairdo: 'I roll out of bed and look like this'

With curled, shoulder-length locks, UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich's hairdo has drawn as much acclaim as his rise on draft boards since the conclusion of his 2021 season with the Bruins.

news

Geremy Hickbottom, Team Gaither defeat Team Robinson in first-ever HBCU Legacy Bowl

Tennessee State quarterback Geremy Hickbottom was named Offensive Most Valuable Player as he helped Team Gaither to a resounding 22-6 win over Team Robinson at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans.

news

2022 NFL Draft: Five takeaways from NFLPA Collegiate Bowl practice

Practices for Saturday's NFLPA Collegiate Bowl are in full swing, giving prospects a chance to make an impression on NFL coaches and scouts ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. Here are five takeaways from Wednesday's action at the Rose Bowl.

news

Georgia beats Alabama, 33-18, for first NCAA title since 1980 season

Former walk-on quarterback Stetson Bennett and an opportunistic Georgia defense led the Bulldogs to their first national championship since 1980 on Monday night, toppling defending champ Alabama, 33-18, in the College Football Playoff National Championship in Indianapolis.

news

NFL announces prospects to attend 2022 HBCU combine

Today, the NFL in partnership with the Senior Bowl, announced the names of players that will attend the 2022 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Combine presented by Microsoft Surface, which will be held Friday, Jan. 28 - Saturday, Jan. 29, at the University of South Alabama Jaguar Training Center in Mobile, Alabama.

news

Georgia, Alabama advance to 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game

The rematch is on. After routing their respective semifinal opponents, the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1) and No. 3 seed Georgia Bulldogs (13-1) will play for the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 10, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE