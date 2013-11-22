Texas A&M's Johnny Manziel should be better vs. LSU this time

Carey led the nation in rushing last season, and he's enjoying another stellar campaign this fall. He's currently sixth in the FBS in rushing (1,353 yards), and he has 12 rushing touchdowns. He is the centerpiece of the Arizona offense and is likely to carry a heavy load this week when the Wildcats take on the Ducks. Stanford pulled off the upset against Oregon two weeks ago largely because of its dominant rushing attack. Carey will need to put up monster numbers in this contest in order for the Wildcats to hand the Ducks their second loss of the season.