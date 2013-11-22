Texas A&M's Johnny Manziel should be better vs. LSU this time

Published: Nov 22, 2013 at 05:10 AM
Headshot_Author_Daniel_Jeremiah_1400x1000
Daniel Jeremiah

NFL Media analyst

There are several must-see games on this week's college-football schedule. UCLA and Arizona State will clash in a key Pac-12 South division battle, and the Oklahoma State-Baylor game has high stakes in the Big 12 Conference race. There's another outstanding matchup in Baton Rouge, La., as Texas A&M comes to town to take on the LSU Tigers. Also, Oregon and Arizona will square off in what figures to be a high-scoring affair. I've identified five key players to watch in these intriguing games. The headliner is a name everyone will recognize, but the last player on the list is a relative unknown:

Texas A&M QB Johnny Manziel vs. LSU

Last season, Manziel struggled against LSU's NFL-prospect-laden defense. He failed to throw a touchdown and was picked off three times in the Tigers' 24-19 victory. I expect Manziel to play much better in the rematch on Saturday. He's leading the nation in completion percentage (73 percent) and has accounted for 39 touchdowns (31 passing, 8 rushing). If he puts on a show against LSU's defense, it could put him in the driver's seat to take home his second Heisman Trophy.

Arizona RB Ka'Deem Carey vs. Oregon

Carey led the nation in rushing last season, and he's enjoying another stellar campaign this fall. He's currently sixth in the FBS in rushing (1,353 yards), and he has 12 rushing touchdowns. He is the centerpiece of the Arizona offense and is likely to carry a heavy load this week when the Wildcats take on the Ducks. Stanford pulled off the upset against Oregon two weeks ago largely because of its dominant rushing attack. Carey will need to put up monster numbers in this contest in order for the Wildcats to hand the Ducks their second loss of the season.

Oklahoma State CB Justin Gilbert vs. Baylor

Gilbert had a phenomenal game last week, intercepting two passes and racking up nine tackles. He'll have a huge stage to display his cover skills this week, as the Cowboys battle the nation's premier offense. Baylor is averaging 61.2 points per game (best in the FBS) and 384.4 passing yards per game (third in the FBS). Gilbert has picked off six passes this season (tied for third in the FBS), and he will have plenty of chances to add to that total on Saturday.

LSU DT Anthony Johnson vs. Texas A&M

Johnson is one of the most athletic defensive tackles in the country. His numbers don't jump off the stat sheet (three sacks and 6.5 tackles for loss), but he's a disruptive force against both the run and pass. He has the first-step quickness to split double teams and the lower-body strength to hold the point of attack. Texas A&M has two outstanding offensive tackles, but Johnson will be a handful for its interior offensive linemen.

Arizona State WR Jalen Strong vs. UCLA

Strong has ideal size (6-foot-4, 205 pounds) and excellent ball skills. He has been productive throughout his sophomore campaign and he's coming off a huge game against Oregon State. He caught seven passes for 107 yards last week, and I'm expecting another big output from Strong against UCLA on Saturday night. His size, length and athleticism will be a matchup problem in the red zone.

Follow Daniel Jeremiah on Twitter @MoveTheSticks.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Georgia beats Alabama, 33-18, for first NCAA title since 1980 season

Former walk-on quarterback Stetson Bennett and an opportunistic Georgia defense led the Bulldogs to their first national championship since 1980 on Monday night, toppling defending champ Alabama, 33-18, in the College Football Playoff National Championship in Indianapolis.
news

NFL announces prospects to attend 2022 HBCU combine

Today, the NFL in partnership with the Senior Bowl, announced the names of players that will attend the 2022 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Combine presented by Microsoft Surface, which will be held Friday, Jan. 28 - Saturday, Jan. 29, at the University of South Alabama Jaguar Training Center in Mobile, Alabama.
news

Georgia, Alabama advance to 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game

The rematch is on. After routing their respective semifinal opponents, the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1) and No. 3 seed Georgia Bulldogs (13-1) will play for the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 10, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.
news

Top recruit Travis Hunter spurns Florida State to commit to Deion Sanders, Jackson State

Deion Sanders' impact on Jackson State, and HBCU football at large, reached a new level on Wednesday as the nation's No. 1-ranked recruit signed with the Tigers.
news

Alabama QB Bryce Young wins 2021 Heisman Trophy

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young became the second consecutive Crimson Tide player to win the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his sensational first season as a starter.
news

Grambling State to hire Hue Jackson as next head coach

Former Raiders and Browns coach Hue Jackson landed another big-time gig, this time in the college ranks. Tom Pelissero reports that Jackson agreed to terms late Thursday night on a four-year contract to become the new head coach at Grambling State.
news

Lincoln Riley details why he left Oklahoma for USC: 'We can build one of the best rosters in the country'

The scuttlebutt long had been if Lincoln Riley was going to leave Oklahoma it would be for the NFL. The Cowboys expressed interest after jettisoning Jason Garrett following the 2019 season, and have other teams in recent years. Riley, thus, shocked and shook up the sport last week when he departed Oklahoma for USC. 
news

Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Kayvon Thibodeaux is officially headed for the NFL. The Oregon defensive end announced via social media he has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.  
news

College Football Playoff: Five NFL draft takeaways from final rankings

The College Football Playoff semifinal matchups are set. What will NFL scouts be watching for in the two games? Dan Parr provides five takeaways.
news

Brian Kelly leaves Notre Dame to be head coach at LSU

After 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly was named LSU's next head football coach, the school announced Tuesday.
news

Florida parts ways with head coach Dan Mullen after four seasons

The University of Florida fired head coach Dan Mullen on Sunday after a four-year tenure. Mullen joined the Gators from Mississippi State ahead of the 2018 campaign and led Florida to a 34-15 record over his four seasons in Gainesville.
news

USC WR Drake London (ankle) out for remainder of season

USC's Drake London will miss the remainder of the 2021 season after suffering a broken ankle, the school announced.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW