Texas A&M's Johnny Manziel keeps self off top of Heisman ballot

Manziel is one of six finalists for the award, along with Florida State quarterback Jameis Winston, Alabama quarterback AJ McCarron, Northern Illinois quarterback Jordan Lynch, Boston College running back Andre Williams and Auburn running back Tre Mason. If Manziel's ballot looks like what most expect, it likely has Winston at the top. The Seminoles' freshman is expected to win the award after leading FSU to an unbeaten season in his first year as a starter.