Texas A&M's Johnny Manziel keeps self off top of Heisman ballot

Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel, as a former winner of the Heisman Trophy, has a vote for all future Heisman races. But with a chance to write his own name down at No. 1 on his ballot this year, the redshirt sophomore didn't do it, according to dallasnews.com.
Nor did he put himself down for a second-place vote, although he didn't reveal whom he had at the top.
Manziel is one of six finalists for the award, along with Florida State quarterback Jameis Winston, Alabama quarterback AJ McCarron, Northern Illinois quarterback Jordan Lynch, Boston College running back Andre Williams and Auburn running back Tre Mason. If Manziel's ballot looks like what most expect, it likely has Winston at the top. The Seminoles' freshman is expected to win the award after leading FSU to an unbeaten season in his first year as a starter.
Manziel surely would have nothing against voting for a freshman, since he became the first freshman ever to win the honor last year.
The winner will be announced Saturday in New York.