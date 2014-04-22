Texas A&M's Jake Matthews to meet with Houston Texans

Maybe it's time to throw another name into the mix as the possible overall No. 1 pick.
NFL Media insider Ian Rapoport reported via Twitter that the Texans are set to visit with Texas A&M's Jake Matthews, one of the top tackles in the draft. The Texans have also visited with Auburn tackle Greg Robinson.
Actually, it's extremely unlikely that Matthews is going first overall. While he is a top-flight prospect, you don't take him first overall in this draft. There has been some talk that Houston is willing to trade the top pick, and this likely is a case of the Texans doing their due diligence on a stud lineman who would be there if they traded down a couple of spots.
In addition, Matthews is from Houston and went to high school in the suburb of Missouri City. Thus, he is a local product who does not count against the Texans' number of 30 "official" visits with prospects.
Matthews (6-foot-5½, 308 pounds) is a top-10 prospect on virtually every analyst's board. He has both the talent and pedigree to be a long-time fixture at left tackle.
Matthews is one of the top three tackles available, along with Robinson and Michigan's Taylor Lewan. Matthews might be the most well-rounded of the top three right now because he is equally proficient as a run blocker and as a pass blocker.
If Houston does end up drafting Matthews, that creates a logjam at left tackle. Former first-round selection Duane Brown mans the left side for the Texans. But Matthews is well-versed on playing right tackle: He started at that position for three seasons with Texas A&M and was a left tackle for only his senior year. Matthews could slide in at right tackle as a rookie, then move to the left side when Brown is ready to be replaced. Again, though, it seems a long shot that Matthews will end up in Houston.
As for the pedigree, Matthews comes from a famous football family. His dad, Bruce, was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2007 after a 19-year career as an offensive lineman with the Houston Oilers and Tennessee Titans. He is the cousin of Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews and Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Casey Matthews. Uncle Clay Matthews Jr., Bruce's brother, played linebacker for 19 years in the NFL, mostly with the Cleveland Browns.
