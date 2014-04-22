Texas A&M's Jake Matthews to meet with Houston Texans

If Houston does end up drafting Matthews, that creates a logjam at left tackle. Former first-round selection Duane Brown mans the left side for the Texans. But Matthews is well-versed on playing right tackle: He started at that position for three seasons with Texas A&M and was a left tackle for only his senior year. Matthews could slide in at right tackle as a rookie, then move to the left side when Brown is ready to be replaced. Again, though, it seems a long shot that Matthews will end up in Houston.