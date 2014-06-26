Texas A&M's Cedric Ogbuehi rated top tackle entering season

Texas A&M offensive tackle Cedric Ogbuehi hasn't yet tried his hand on the left side of the offensive line, but NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah has seen enough of the Aggies' star on the right side to name him the top senior tackle prospect in the college game. Ogbuehi started at right tackle for TAMU last year, but will move to the left side this fall to replace first-round draft pick Jake Matthews.
Earlier this month, Jeremiah noted foot quickness as a reason he favors Ogbuehi over Iowa's Brandon Scherff. La'el Collins of LSU and Cameron Erving of Florida State fill out Jeremiah's top four, at least as they enter their final college seasons this fall. Ogbuehi returned to TAMU, passing on this year's NFL draft, despite receiving a first-round grade from the NFL Draft Advisory Board last winter.
NFL Media analyst Bucky Brooks also favors Ogbuehi over the rest of the offensive tackle field, but not in the same order.
The offensive tackle position has been a hot one in the first round of the draft for the last two years, and the coming draft crop at the position could make just as much of a splash. In 2013, three of the first four overall picks were offensive tackles, and in both of the last two drafts, tackles represented five of the first 19 overall picks.