Texas A&M RB Trey Williams to enter NFL draft

Texas A&M running back Trey Williams has joined the lengthening cast of SEC rushers who will enter the 2015 NFL Draft as underclassmen. But unlike the exits of Georgia's Todd Gurley and South Carolina's Mike Davis, Williams' decision comes as something of a surprise.
Williams posted the following to his Twitter account: "Special thanks to my Texas A&M family and coaching staff. I've prayed about it and decided to pursue my dream of playing in the NFL."
Williams, a junior, carried 81 times for a career-high 560 yards (6.9 per carry) for the Aggies this season. He was an explosive but underutilized option in the Texas A&M offense, never posting a 100-yard game this season but never receiving more than 13 carries in one, either. Still, at only 5-foot-8 and 190 pounds, he isn't regarded nearly as highly as a draft prospect as some of the underclassmen who have declared ahead of him at the position.
Besides Gurley, Davis and Williams, Mississippi State's Josh Robinson has also declared for the draft and Alabama's T.J. Yeldon is expected to do the same. Outside the SEC, Wisconsin's Melvin Gordon, Indiana's Tevin Coleman, Boise State's Jay Ajayi and Miami's Duke Johnson are among the rushers reported to have decided to enter the draft early, as well.