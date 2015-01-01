Texas A&M RB Trey Williams to enter NFL draft

Williams, a junior, carried 81 times for a career-high 560 yards (6.9 per carry) for the Aggies this season. He was an explosive but underutilized option in the Texas A&M offense, never posting a 100-yard game this season but never receiving more than 13 carries in one, either. Still, at only 5-foot-8 and 190 pounds, he isn't regarded nearly as highly as a draft prospect as some of the underclassmen who have declared ahead of him at the position.