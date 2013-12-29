Texas A&M QB Johnny Manziel misses basketball layup

Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel might be a wizard with a football in his hand, but basketball doesn't appear to be his sport. The 2012 Heisman Trophy winner, who is considering leaving college two seasons early for the NFL, took part in a skills challenge as part of a Chik-fil-A Bowl event at an Atlanta Hawks game Saturday. And when he missed a simple layup in front of an NBA crowd, he wasn't too happy about it.