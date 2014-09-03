Texas A&M putting 'Swaggercopter' on display at home opener

Johnny Manziel might be cashing checks a few hundred miles to the north, but Texas A&M has maintained its swagger as a football program despite the loss of the Heisman Trophy winner.
Most of said swagger can be attributed to energetic head coach Kevin Sumlin, but it's truly manifest in the helicopter he uses in recruiting -- appropriately dubbed the "Swaggercopter."
According to Bell Helicopter and the school, Aggies fans will get their chance to see the Swaggercopter up close this Saturday during the team's home opener against Lamar.
Sumlin's use of the helicopter, owned by a school booster, has reportedly helped him land recruits such as talented freshman defensive end Myles Garrett and stud wide receiver Ricky Seals-Jones. Both players ended up making several big plays in Texas A&M's blowout of South Carolina to kick off the Aggies' 2014 campaign.
In addition to bringing in the chopper, the home opener also will give fans their first look at the partially renovated Kyle Field.
Considering the game should be well in hand for A&M not long after kickoff, it's probably good that the football program has a few other things around to keep fans entertained in College Station for a few hours.