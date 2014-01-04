Texas A&M OT Cedric Ogbuehi receives first-round grade

Texas A&M offensive tackle Jake Matthews isn't the only Aggies tackle projected to go in the first round of the NFL draft this spring.
Aggies right tackle Cedric Ogbuehi confirmed speculation that he has been a fast-riser this season as a draft prospect, telling reporters that he received a first-round grade from the NFL Draft Advisory Board.
Ogbuehi, a junior who just finished his first year as Texas A&M's starter at right tackle, is considering forgoing his last year of college for the draft. The draft advisory board provides feedback to underclassmen to help them make more informed decisions about whether to turn pro early.
Ogbuehi (6-5, 300 pounds) started his sophomore season at right guard, but moved to tackle when Luke Joeckel left college early to become the No. 2 overall pick of last year's draft, to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Conceivably, the Aggies could produce three first-rounders at offensive tackle over two drafts.
Underclassmen have until a Jan. 15 deadline to declare their draft intentions. If Ogbuehi were to stay at A&M, he would almost certainly move to left tackle as a senior, a move that potentially could earn him even more money in the 2015 draft, since left tackles come at more of a premium to NFL clubs.
The same move is about to pay off for Matthews, who played right tackle opposite Joeckel and returned this season to play on the left side. Ogbuehi has said Matthews' success on the left side has made the option of staying in school more attractive.