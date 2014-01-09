Texas A&M OL Cedric Ogbuehi will stay for senior year

Ogbuehi said after the Aggies' 52-48 win over Duke in the Chick-fil-A Bowl that he received first-round feedback from the NFL Draft Advisory Board. With millions of dollars at stake, it's uncommon for a prospect to pass on a first-round grade, but Ogbuehi has said in the past that he'd like the chance to prove himself at left tackle, which could make him even more attractive to scouts for the position's demands as the blindside pass protector of right-handed quarterbacks.