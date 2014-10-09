Texas A&M offensive tackles aspire to play on left side

Published: Oct 09, 2014 at 03:39 AM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

The migration of Texas A&M offensive tackles from the right side to the left -- the Aggies have done so with current left tackle Cedric Ogbuehi, and with Jake Matthews before him -- hasn't just been about filling lineup gaps from one season to another. It's also been about money and the NFL draft, about recruiting, and about a philosophy that coach Kevin Sumlin has begun to successfully instill, which makes the Aggies' left tackle position the ultimate goal of offensive linemen up and down the roster.

>> Where is Texas A&M in CFB 24/7's Top 25 Power Rankings?

"It's not a coincidence. Both (Matthews and Ogbuehi) were juniors who elected to stay in. You look through statistically over the course of the last maybe 7, 8, 10 years -- we did a study -- the tackles that have been taken highest (in the NFL draft) have all been left tackles in college," Sumlin said. "The one exception was the (right) tackle from Alabama (D.J. Fluker). ... We've talked about improving their draft status by not only playing another year but moving to left tackle and helping their draft status. There is no doubt that helped Jake Matthews, moving right to left after Luke Joeckel left, which moved him up from the late first round to a pick in the top 10."

Matthews, of course, was drafted No. 6 overall by the Atlanta Falcons in May, and if Sumlin is correct about where he would have been drafted had he left college as a junior right tackle, staying in school could have helped move him up as many as 20 picks or more. Like Matthews, Ogbuehi was projected as a first-round draft pick had he left TAMU after last season. But in staying and moving to the left side, he could help himself move up the draft board even more.

And Aggies right tackle Germain Ifedi, a standout sophomore, could be next to make the move. According to Sumlin, players aspire to be the next in line.

"It's something we recruit to. ... I'll put it this way, that left tackle spot is coveted here, because the guys who play there end up making a lot of money later on in life," Sumlin said.

Ogbuehi figures to be the third consecutive Aggies left tackle to be drafted in the first round, and players are acutely aware of the pattern.

Coveted, indeed.

*Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter **@ChaseGoodbread*.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Georgia TE Brock Bowers to undergo ankle surgery; timeline for return unclear

Georgia All-America tight end Brock Bowers, considered one of the top prospects in college football, will undergo surgery to fix the high-ankle injury he suffered on Saturday in the Bulldogs' win over Vanderbilt and is expected to miss some time.
news

Scouting Drake Maye: North Carolina quarterback similar to Carson Palmer

North Carolina's Drake Maye flourished in his first season as a starter, earning ACC Player of the Year honors. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Brock Bowers: Georgia tight end similar to 49ers Pro Bowler George Kittle

Brock Bowers has played a crucial part in Georgia's back-to-back national championships, scoring 24 touchdowns in two college seasons. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Bulldogs tight end.
news

Scouting Marvin Harrison Jr.: Ohio State wide receiver similar to A.J. Green

Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. took the college football world by storm last season. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Buckeyes wide receiver.
news

Scouting Caleb Williams: USC quarterback similar in style, skill set to Bills' Josh Allen

USC's Caleb Williams scorched defenses last season on his way to winning the Heisman Trophy. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Jared Verse: Florida State edge rusher similar to four-time Pro Bowler

Florida State's Jared Verse emerged as one of college football's top talents last season, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the edge rusher.
news

Georgia dominates TCU to win second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship

Georgia secured its second straight national championship on Monday night, overwhelming TCU in a 65-7 blowout.
news

Jim Harbaugh says he expects to coach Michigan in 2023 amid NFL speculation

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has drawn the eye of a few NFL franchises, said he expects to coach the Wolverines in 2023. "While no one knows what the future holds," Harbaugh said in a statement released on Twitter on Thursday, "I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023."
news

Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ravens great Ed Reed hired as Bethune-Cookman head coach

Bethune-Cookman University has agreed in principle for Ed Reed to become the school's new head football coach, the university announced on Tuesday. 
news

Drew Brees joins Purdue coaching staff as interim assistant ahead of Citrus Bowl

Drew Brees' next step in his post-playing career will put him back on a field. Brees is joining the Purdue coaching staff as an assistant for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, the school announced Thursday.
news

USC QB Caleb Williams wins 2022 Heisman Trophy

USC's Caleb Williams was awarded the 2022 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his electrifying first season with the Trojans.
news

David Shaw steps down after 12 seasons as Stanford head coach

Stanford head coach David Shaw is stepping down after 12 seasons at the helm of the Cardinal program. Shaw announced the news after the team closed out the season with a 36-25 loss to BYU on Saturday night, telling reporters he made the decision within the past week.