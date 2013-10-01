Texas A&M DL Kirby Ennis out indefinitely with knee injury

Texas A&M ranks dead last in the Southeastern Conference in rush defense, allowing 215 yards per game, worse even than Kentucky by a margin of 14 yards. Injuries and suspensions have played a role in that, and Ennis himself was suspended for the season opener against Rice. Sumlin mentioned several players who have helped improve TAMU's run defense with their return, but made no secret of what Ennis means to the team's rush defense.