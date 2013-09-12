Texas A&M DL Isaiah Golden mourning loss of child

As College Station, Texas, braces for the one of the most crucial college football games of the season when Texas A&M play host to Alabama Saturday, a member of its defensive line rotation has far greater priorities than football.
Aggies freshman defensive lineman Isaiah Golden is in mourning this week over the death of his two-month-old daughter.
Avery Golden died in a Lake Charles, La., hospital earlier this week, of causes unclear, and was buried Wednesday. According to mysanantonio.com, it is also unclear whether Golden will play against the Crimson Tide.
Last month, TAMU freshman defensive lineman Polo Manukainiu was one of three killed in a car accident.
Golden made four tackles, two for losses, against Sam Houston State last week and made three stops in TAMU's season-opening win over Rice.