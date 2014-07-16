Texas A&M dips into special fund for Cedric Ogbuehi

The NCAA allows for what is known as a Student Assistance Fund, under which institutions can help student athletes with various forms of financial need. The fund itself is nothing new -- when a tornado ravaged Tuscaloosa, Ala., in 2011, for instance, Alabama was able to help some of its displaced student-athletes with its fund -- but Texas A&M's use of the fund in Ogbuehi's case is most definitely new territory for its application.