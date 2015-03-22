Texas A&M-Commerce: WR Vernon Johnson has solid workout

Representatives from 25 NFL teams were on hand for Texas A&M-Commerce's pro day last Tuesday. Thirteen players, plus one player from a year ago, worked out outdoors on Field Turf.
Vernon Johnson (6-foot, 196 pounds), a wide receiver, ran the 40 three times, clocking times of 4.53, 4.56 and 4.65 seconds. He had a 4.42 short shuttle and a 7.39 3-cone drill. He had a 37-inch vertical and 10-7 broad jump. And he had 18 strength lifts.
Johnson is the kind of big-bodied receiver that teams are looking for today, and he should get a look as a free agent.
Charles Tuaau (6-foot-3 5/8, 328 pounds), a defensive lineman, ran 5.43 and 5.47 in the 40. He had a 4.94 short shuttle and 7.86 3-cone drill. He had a 24 1/2-inch vertical and 7-11 broad jump. And he had 24 strength lifts. Tuaau is a big, strong guy that's likely to be a free agent.