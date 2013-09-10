Texas A&M coach not thrilled by cam on Johnny Manziel

"You know, I just heard about that this morning. Basically I really just heard about it maybe an hour ago. To me it's interesting -- everything we do, everything I try to do, everything we try to do here at Texas A&M is about team. It's about building our team, building our program and trying to not be an individual. Saturday afternoon you're going to have two football teams on the field. I just don't understand why there's got to be one guy singled out and put a camera on all the time. That's not what we're about, that's not what we're trying to promote and, certainly, from my standpoint all the criticism about individualism on the football team, I don't think this helps enhance the team concept one bit."