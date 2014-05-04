Texas A&M coach: Johnny Manziel will be great in right system

"His durability, I've never worried about that," he said. "With his competitiveness side, his emotional side, he'd lower his head and run people over but when he'd go up against Alabama, he'd scramble and he'd either run out of bounds or he'd slide. He's smart enough to understand the level of competition he's against, and he knows he can't go an entire season trying to run over people because he won't last that long, but that's something that you don't really have to worry about with him.