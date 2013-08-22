Texas A&M chancellor says Johnny Manziel is innocent

That's by far the most definitive statement yet made on behalf of Manziel. In fact, other than a few perfunctory remarks from Manziel attorney Jim Darnell and director of athletics Eric Hyman, it's been the only statement. Texas A&M opens the season against Rice Aug. 31, and if the NCAA does not rule on Manziel's eligibility status soon, the school will be forced to choose whether to play Manziel, and risk the chance of vacated wins if he is later found ineligible, or to sit him until the NCAA investigation is complete.