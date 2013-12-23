Texas A&M Aggies LB Darian Claiborne arrested, suspended

The massive task of building a respectable defense at Texas A&M for next season was supposed to begin with guys like Darian Claiborne, and the Chik-fil-A Bowl would have been the right time to start.
But that's now on hold for the Aggies' freshman linebacker after his arrest for marijuana possession, and subsequent suspension from TAMU's bowl game against Duke. The Associated Press reports Claiborne was arrested Sunday on charges of possession of a dangerous drug, and possession of less than two ounces of marijuana. He was released after posting $6,000 bond.
The school soon followed with a release indicating Claiborne had been suspended per athletics department policy, and that he would not travel with the team to Atlanta's Georgia Dome for the Dec. 31 bowl.
Claiborne earned Freshman All-SEC honors with 89 tackles for the Aggies this season, one of the lone bright spots in a porous defense that was the SEC's worst in rush defense and total defense. His 89 stops led the Aggies, as did his seven tackles for loss and two forced fumbles.