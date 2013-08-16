Texas A&M AD addresses Johnny Manziel investigation

One day after Texas A&M University System chancellor John Sharp brought a candid opinion to the investigation of quarterback Johnny Manziel, TAMU athletic director Eric Hyman issued the company line.
In an email to boosters in the "12th Man Foundation," Hyman indicated there is no timetable by which Texas A&M can predict when questions about the redshirt sophomore's eligibility will be resolved.
"Everyone wants to know the status of our quarterback, Johnny Manziel. As we have stated previously, our practice is to not discuss such matters publicly. Our foremost priority, regardless of the circumstances, is to protect and support our student-athletes while also upholding the integrity of the University and complying with NCAA rules and regulations.
"There simply is no blueprint for handling what Johnny and his family have gone through since December. What we have done is surround Johnny with a support network of dedicated staff from the areas of administration, academics, scheduling, compliance, media relations, and even security to assist him during these unprecedented times. Texas A&M also has retained the services of one of the most respected legal firms in the country, Lightfoot, Franklin & White, to assist us.
"Any decisions we make regarding this situation will be based on an analysis of available facts. Be assured that we would like to reach a resolution as quickly as possible, but at this stage, we are not in a position to speculate on a specific timeline."
Sharp spoke Thursday about his feelings on the NCAA investigation, and his remarks were far more intriguing than Hyman's. He advocated policy changes that would allow NCAA student-athletes to profit from autograph sales and vehemently defended Manziel's character.
Multiple autograph dealers have alleged Manziel signed thousands of memorabilia items in January. One of those dealers alleged a payment to Manziel of $7,500, while another alleged that a payment of five figures at least arranged was if not paid. If the NCAA determines Manziel profited from the sessions, he could be ruled ineligible.