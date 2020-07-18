Around the NFL

Texans WR Kenny Stills' felony charge from protest dropped

Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

A felony charge against Texans receiver Kenny Stills has been dropped.

Jefferson County attorney Mike O'Connell is dismissing felony charges brought against Stills and other protestors who were arrested at Kentucky attorney general Daniel Cameron's home earlier this week, according to a release from his office. Stills' misdemeanor charges of second-degree disorderly conduct and third-degree criminal trespassing remain.

"After careful review of the law, I am dismissing the felony charge of Intimidating a Participant in the Legal Process against the protestors arrested on Attorney General Cameron's property on July 14, 2020," O'Connell wrote in the release. "While we do believe the LMPD had probable cause for the charge, in the interest of justice and the promotion of the free exchange of ideas, we will dismiss that charge for each protestor arrested this past Tuesday. We continue to review the misdemeanors and violations for prosecution at a later date."

Stills was arrested Tuesday along with 86 other protestors who were at Cameron's home demanding charges be brought against the police officers who shot and killed Breonna Taylor in March. Taylor was killed while Louisville officers Brett Hankison, Jonathan Mattingly and Myles Cosgrove were serving a no-knock warrant on her home.

Stills has been a passionate and outspoken supporter of social justice efforts, backing Colin Kaepernick's peaceful protests in 2016 and continuing to kneel during the national anthem to protest police violence. The former Miami Dolphins and current Houston Texans receiver tweeted out an image of his mugshot with the caption "Good trouble with my brothers and sisters" following his arrest.

