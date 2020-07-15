Kenny Stills among those arrested during Breonna Taylor protest

LMPD spokesman Lamont Washington told the Louisville Courier-Journal charges against the protesters were "due to their refusal to leave the property and their attempts to influence the decision of the Attorney General with their actions." Washington noted all protesters were given the opportunity to leave before being arrested.

Louisville police shot and killed Taylor while serving a no-knock warrant in March. One of the officers involved, Brett Hankison, has been fired. Two others, Jonathan Mattingly and Myles Cosgrove, remain on the force.

Cameron told reporters Tuesday he has no timetable for his investigation.