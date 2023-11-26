Texans RB Dameon Pierce (ankle) active for Sunday's game against Jaguars

Singletary has rushed for 262 yards and two touchdowns on 52 carries in the past two games, averaging 5.0 yards per carry across one of the most impressive stretches of his career.

The Texans may feel obliged to continue riding the hot hand, but even if Pierce only serves a complementary role for his first game back, it will prove valuable -- no other RB outside Singletary has logged more than a single carry in a game since Pierce fell injured.

No matter how the carries pan out, Houston having its running back duo back together and healthy bodes well for an offense that's surging under rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud.

The Texans are rolling into Week 12 with a three-game winning streak and a chance to sweep the visiting Jaguars for the division lead.