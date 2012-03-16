Texans hold on to OL Myers with four-year contract

The Houston Texans have re-signed free agent center Chris Myers, salvaging a week in which they lost two offensive linemen and star outside linebacker Mario Williams.
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The Texans' four-year deal with Myers is worth $25 million, $14 million of which is guaranteed, a league source told NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora. Myers confirmed in a phone interview with The Associated Press that he had signed the deal.
The 6-foot-4, 289-pound Myers made his first Pro Bowl last season after anchoring one of the NFL's top offensive lines. Houston set a franchise record for yards rushing (2,448) and ranked second in rushing offense (153 yards per game) in 2011, a key to its first playoff appearance.
Facing salary-cap restrictions, Houston cut right tackle Eric Winston on Tuesday. Williams signed a six-year deal with the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, and right guard Mike Brisiel signed a five-year contract with the Oakland Raiders earlier Friday.
Myers, a sixth-round pick of the Denver Broncos in the 2005 draft, has started all 64 regular-season games for the Texans since the start of the 2008 season.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.