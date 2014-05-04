Texans contemplate passing on Jadeveon Clowney with top pick

Now, it's still possible the Texans won't be picking first -- they've made it clear that trading down is something they're entertaining. Owner Bob McNair and Smith are at least on the same page on that front. However, it doesn't appear that the owner and general manager are in lockstep when it comes to ranking Clowney and Mack. McNair said Friday that Clowney is "obviously the best player in the draft," but Rapoport's report indicates Smith might feel that the answer to who's No. 1 isn't so obvious.