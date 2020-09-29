NFL News | Latest NFL Football News | NFL.com

Texans call off workout with former All-Pro safety Earl Thomas

Published: Sep 29, 2020 at 04:17 PM
Adam Maya

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Earl Thomas' free agency continues.

The Houston Texans sent home the former All-Pro safety prior to his scheduled workout, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. Thomas had already taken an off-site physical in advance of what was supposed to be his first workout with a team since being released by the Ravens in August.

Thomas was one of five safeties set to visit the Texans this week, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Whether he still works out for the club is to be determined, but for now he leaves Houston without a deal in place and nothing imminent between the two sides, Rapoport added.

The seven-time Pro Bowler found himself on the open market following a fight in training camp with Baltimore's Chuck Clark, with the team cutting ties soon after while citing detrimental conduct. Thomas made the Pro Bowl in his lone season with the Ravens, tallying 47 tackles, four passes defended and two interceptions in 15 games.

The rest of the league, which includes some teams with obvious needs at safety, have thus far passed on adding the 31-year-old safety. The Texans' change of course comes one day after placing starting safety A.J. Moore on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

