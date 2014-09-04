Tevin Mitchel might redshirt, return in 2015 for fifth year

Entering 2013, Mitchel was considered one of the top cover men in the league. But he struggled through much of last year, in particular with missed tackles, and lost some of his confidence as Bielema benched him midseason. At a minimum, Mitchel is expected to miss this week's game against Nicholls State. Following that, the Razorbacks will need every bit of help they can get at the cornerback position in a road game at Texas Tech, which promises to be an air show by the Red Raiders.