Tevin Mitchel might redshirt, return in 2015 for fifth year

Arkansas cornerback Tevin Mitchel's hopes of rebounding from a disappointing 2013 season might be on hold for an entire year. Razorbacks coach Bret Bielema suggested that Mitchel, a senior, might take a redshirt this fall due to a hamstring injury.
"He's getting better and I think he's excited about the progress, but obviously ... you know there's a redshirt year available to him if that ends up being the case," Bielema said, according to nwaonline.com. "But we're not ready to cross that bridge yet."
Mitchel was a Freshman All-SEC performer in 2011, and the fact that he was able to get on the field that season is the reason he now still has a redshirt available to him as a senior. If Mitchel redshirts, he'll return in 2015 as one of the SEC's most experienced cornerbacks.
The Razorbacks need him now, however, as the program is still seeking its first SEC win under Bielema.
Entering 2013, Mitchel was considered one of the top cover men in the league. But he struggled through much of last year, in particular with missed tackles, and lost some of his confidence as Bielema benched him midseason. At a minimum, Mitchel is expected to miss this week's game against Nicholls State. Following that, the Razorbacks will need every bit of help they can get at the cornerback position in a road game at Texas Tech, which promises to be an air show by the Red Raiders.