Tevin Coleman runs for 132 yards, a TD as Indiana stuns Mizzou

Last season, Coleman averaged 7.3 yards per carry and had five rushes of at least 50 yards (tied for second-most nationally), eight of at least 40 yards (tied for the most) and nine of at least 30 yards (tied for fourth-most). This season, Coleman already has three runs of at least 40 yards -- he had a 49-yarder against Mizzou -- and one of at least 50.