Tevin Coleman of Indiana runs 4.39 40 at his pro day

Indiana's Tevin Coleman held a personal pro-day workout Wednesday, when 23 NFL teams sent representatives to Bloomington, Ind. to catch one of the 2015 NFL Draft's top-rated running backs put through drills.
Coleman was unable to work out for scouts at Indiana's pro day or the NFL Scouting Combine due to a foot injury.
Coleman (5-foot-11 3/8, 207 pounds) ran the 40-yard dash in 4.4 and 4.39 seconds at the workout (the fastest 40 time for a running back at the scouting combine was 4.42 seconds, posted by Michigan State's Jeremy Langford). Because he is still healing from that foot injury, Coleman did not do the shuttle runs or jumps.
Coleman did have an impressive positional workout. Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator Pep Hamiltonreportedly had Coleman run some pass routes.