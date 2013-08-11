Terrence Brooks, Lamarcus Joyner are best DB duo in ACC

Joyner has played in every game at FSU since arriving in 2010 as one of the nation's top 20 prep prospects out of powerhouse Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas. Joyner was a backup corner as a true freshman, then started at strong safety in each of the past two seasons. Joyner (5-8, 190) moved back to corner during spring practice for new defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt, who had been secondary coach at Alabama. Joyner admits he lacks ideal size, but he is tough, instinctive, both fast and quick and a big-time hitter. He has six picks and 11 pass breakups in his career. Joyner is good in run support because of his physical nature. His versatility -- he probably could play free safety in a pinch and is a solid kickoff returner -- intrigues scouts, and how high he's drafted likely comes down to how well he performs in man-to-man coverage this season. He certainly would seem to have the speed, instincts and strength to handle that facet of the game.