Terrance Williams, Sean Renfree among bowl prospects to watch

Ezekiel Ansah, DE, BYU: Ansah has been one of the most talked about prospects in the NFL scouting community after a surprisingly impressive senior campaign. In less than three years, the native of Ghana has gone from a track athlete to a standout pass rusher with outstanding skills. Ansah finished the regular season with 13 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, eight pass breakups and six quarterback hurries. Most impressively, he has displayed remarkable hand skills and rush moves for a player with limited football experience. With another shot to showcase his talent and potential on a big stage, Ansah could continue to boost his status as one of the top prospects in the 2013 draft class.