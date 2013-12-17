Terrance West, Jimmy Garoppolo are FCS players on NFL radar

West, on the other hand, put on the kind of show that will lead scouts spend a lot of time studying his game in the offseason. He rushed for 354 yards on 39 carries with five rushing scores. Those numbers are certainly impressive, but they pale in comparison to remarkable displays of balance, body control and quickness West exhibited as the workhorse runner in a run-heavy offense. Additionally, West showed the kind of vision, agility and burst to be a productive runner at the next level. Now, he will get downgraded based on his level of competition, but my eyes tell me West has the goods to be a solid pro down the road.