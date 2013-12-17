Terrance West, Jimmy Garoppolo are FCS players on NFL radar

Published: Dec 17, 2013 at 06:55 AM
Headshot_Author_Bucky_Brooks_1400x1000
Bucky Brooks

NFL.com Analyst

Garoppolo-West-131217-Tos.jpg

The NFL is a league built on players from big schools, but that doesn't mean general managers and scouts don't have an appreciation for small-school talent. Last season, 19 players were drafted from FCS (formerly known as Division 1-AA) schools, including Southeastern Louisiana running back Robert Alford in the second round by the Atlanta Falcons. Factor in the success of small-school standouts like Joe Flacco, Victor Cruz, Pierre Garcon and Cecil Shorts, and there's growing interest in finding hidden gems at college football's lower levels.

Looking at the FCS playoffs last weekend, I paid close attention to a pair of small-school standouts, Jimmy Garappolo and Terrance West, battling it out in the Eastern Illinois-Towson State quarterfinal match up. Heading into the game, I was well aware of Garappolo's exploits as a passer after scouts started buzzing about his potential following the Panthers' win over San Diego State earlier this season. Evaluators were intrigued with his arm talent, athleticism and moxie directing a spread offense that places a premium on getting the ball into the hands of playmakers on the perimeter.

Against Towson, Garappolo lived up to his burgeoning reputation as a playmaker by completing 38 of 50 passes for 321 yards and two touchdowns. While some of those numbers are inflated due to a scheme that features of host of bubble screens and quick hitters, Garappolo made handful of pro throws that showcased his arm strength and anticipation from the pocket. He frequently found open receivers downfield on second-effort plays, including a 39-yard bomb Jeff LePak on a scramble and toss. Additionally, Garappolo showcased solid anticipation and awareness finding the primary and secondary read in his progression. When throwing in rhythm from a clean pocket, Garappolo capably made accurate throws with zip and velocity.

However, I'm a little concerned about Garappolo's ability to throw from a muddied pocket. He missed a handful of open receivers with defenders in close proximity, indicating a lack of poise and awareness. Those traits are critical to succeeding in the NFL, which is why scouts are pausing a bit on Garappolo's long-term potential.

West, on the other hand, put on the kind of show that will lead scouts spend a lot of time studying his game in the offseason. He rushed for 354 yards on 39 carries with five rushing scores. Those numbers are certainly impressive, but they pale in comparison to remarkable displays of balance, body control and quickness West exhibited as the workhorse runner in a run-heavy offense. Additionally, West showed the kind of vision, agility and burst to be a productive runner at the next level. Now, he will get downgraded based on his level of competition, but my eyes tell me West has the goods to be a solid pro down the road.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Geremy Hickbottom, Team Gaither defeat Team Robinson in first-ever HBCU Legacy Bowl

Tennessee State quarterback Geremy Hickbottom was named Offensive Most Valuable Player as he helped Team Gaither to a resounding 22-6 win over Team Robinson at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans. 
news

2022 NFL Draft: Five takeaways from NFLPA Collegiate Bowl practice

Practices for Saturday's NFLPA Collegiate Bowl are in full swing, giving prospects a chance to make an impression on NFL coaches and scouts ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. Here are five takeaways from Wednesday's action at the Rose Bowl.
news

Georgia beats Alabama, 33-18, for first NCAA title since 1980 season

Former walk-on quarterback Stetson Bennett and an opportunistic Georgia defense led the Bulldogs to their first national championship since 1980 on Monday night, toppling defending champ Alabama, 33-18, in the College Football Playoff National Championship in Indianapolis.
news

NFL announces prospects to attend 2022 HBCU combine

Today, the NFL in partnership with the Senior Bowl, announced the names of players that will attend the 2022 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Combine presented by Microsoft Surface, which will be held Friday, Jan. 28 - Saturday, Jan. 29, at the University of South Alabama Jaguar Training Center in Mobile, Alabama.
news

Georgia, Alabama advance to 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game

The rematch is on. After routing their respective semifinal opponents, the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1) and No. 3 seed Georgia Bulldogs (13-1) will play for the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 10, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.
news

Top recruit Travis Hunter spurns Florida State to commit to Deion Sanders, Jackson State

Deion Sanders' impact on Jackson State, and HBCU football at large, reached a new level on Wednesday as the nation's No. 1-ranked recruit signed with the Tigers.
news

Alabama QB Bryce Young wins 2021 Heisman Trophy

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young became the second consecutive Crimson Tide player to win the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his sensational first season as a starter.
news

Grambling State to hire Hue Jackson as next head coach

Former Raiders and Browns coach Hue Jackson landed another big-time gig, this time in the college ranks. Tom Pelissero reports that Jackson agreed to terms late Thursday night on a four-year contract to become the new head coach at Grambling State.
news

Lincoln Riley details why he left Oklahoma for USC: 'We can build one of the best rosters in the country'

The scuttlebutt long had been if Lincoln Riley was going to leave Oklahoma it would be for the NFL. The Cowboys expressed interest after jettisoning Jason Garrett following the 2019 season, and have other teams in recent years. Riley, thus, shocked and shook up the sport last week when he departed Oklahoma for USC. 
news

Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Kayvon Thibodeaux is officially headed for the NFL. The Oregon defensive end announced via social media he has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.  
news

College Football Playoff: Five NFL draft takeaways from final rankings

The College Football Playoff semifinal matchups are set. What will NFL scouts be watching for in the two games? Dan Parr provides five takeaways.
news

Brian Kelly leaves Notre Dame to be head coach at LSU

After 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly was named LSU's next head football coach, the school announced Tuesday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW