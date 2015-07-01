Tennessee Volunteers unveil new football uniforms

Ah, the college football offseason, where news off the field takes on an importance it could never hope to command in October.
Transfers, injury rehabs and disciplinary action are among the narratives fans are left to follow at this time of year, and uniform changes rank in that group as well.
Enter Tennessee.
The Volunteers wasted no time celebrating their partnership with Nike just a day after their longtime deal with adidas expired. UT unveiled new uniforms from its new apparel partner Wednesday with a live broadcast on YouTube. The changes will be across all Volunteers sports, but the football program's official Twitter feed provided a peek at what the new football uniforms will look like:
Running back Jalen Hurd was chosen to model the new look for the road uniform (white jersey). Linebacker/defensive lineman Curt Maggitt modeled the home uniform (orange jersey). Quarterback Joshua Dobbs modeled the alternate "smokey grey" uniforms.
They'll look a lot better if the Vols can pull off a few extra wins this fall; Tennessee is expected to take a big step forward under third-year coach Butch Jones, and with the SEC East lacking a true front-runner, fans will expect nothing less.