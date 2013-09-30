Tennessee to don specialty uniforms against Georgia

The color is in keeping with Tennessee's mascot, named Smokey. Designed by Adidas, the uniform will come with custom gloves, as well. Tennessee's undefeated 1914 team wore gray uniforms, but an undefeated season seems at least that far away for this year's Vols. UT is 3-2 on the season with lopsided losses to both Oregon and Florida. The Vols escaped a close game with a non-conference South Alabama team, 31-24, on Saturday, and now face a tough three-game stretch against Georgia, South Carolina and Alabama that could easily leave the Vols 3-5.