Tennessee signs Kahlil McKenzie, son of Oakland Raiders GM

For all the attention placed upon the nation's top high school recruits who entered national signing day Wednesday uncertain of their choice -- or, at least, unwilling to reveal it until the attention of a national television audience was properly cued -- Kahlil McKenzie's decision was never in doubt. The son of Oakland Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie was so excited to become a Tennessee Volunteer, he's been committed for more than six months and recorded himself blaring the Vols' fight song, "Rocky Top," via Twitter.