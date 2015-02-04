Tennessee signs Kahlil McKenzie, son of Oakland Raiders GM

For all the attention placed upon the nation's top high school recruits who entered national signing day Wednesday uncertain of their choice -- or, at least, unwilling to reveal it until the attention of a national television audience was properly cued -- Kahlil McKenzie's decision was never in doubt. The son of Oakland Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie was so excited to become a Tennessee Volunteer, he's been committed for more than six months and recorded himself blaring the Vols' fight song, "Rocky Top," via Twitter.
The 6-3, 350-pound defensive tackle -- ranked as the No. 1 overall recruit by Scout.com -- was one of several five-star prospects to anchor the Volunteers' highly regarded signing class by inking his letter of intent Wednesday. And judging by his performance at a Nike camp for top prospects in Oakland, he can be an anchor on the field, as well:
It's little wonder why he is so excited to get his college career started, because he hasn't been able to play since his junior season in high school. About six weeks after he committed to Tennessee last summer, McKenzie was ruled ineligible to play as a senior after transferring to Clayton Valley Charter in California, a decision the Raiders' executive expressed some displeasure with last August.
Trust this -- Vols coach Butch Jones can't wait to end McKenzie's wait to get back on a football field.
And who knows? His dad might be taking notice in a few years.