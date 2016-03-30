Tennessee's Owen Williams might be draft's strongest prospect

In fact, Williams, who started all but one game for Vols last season, fell just seven reps short of the modern combine record. Williams (6-foot-2, 295 pounds) was selected by CFB 24/7 as one of college football's strongest players last summer, at which time his bench-press max was in excess of 500 pounds. Arizona State's Christian Westerman topped the competition at the combine (34 reps) and Kansas' T.J. Semke managed 37 at his pro day. The other notable development from UT pro day was North's decision to run the 40-yard dash. At 6-2, 223 pounds, he ran a 4.48 at the combine. But instead of standing on an impressive time for such a big receiver, he reportedly improved on it at the pro day with unofficial clockings of 4.41 and 4.42 seconds. North had an expansive injury history at UT that leave his durability at the pro level in question, but in health, his athleticism is shining through during the draft process. NFL Media analyst Brian Billick believes North is worth keeping an eye on. ... Maggitt, NFL Media analyst Lance Zierlein's highest-rated Tennessee prospect this year, recorded 22 reps on the bench press but didn't go through other drills. A skilled pass rusher whose college career was decimated by injury, Maggitt wasn't able to participate at the combine, either.