Tennessee's Owen Williams might be draft's strongest prospect

It's pro-day season, and College Football 24/7 is your one-stop shop for information and analysis on every workout. Here's a look at the key takeaways from Wednesday's pro-day action.
Tennessee: Im(press)ive showing
Big draw:LB Curt Maggitt
Don't forget:WR Marquez North
Attending:All 32 teams were represented in Knoxville, according to the Chattanooga Times-Free Press.
The skinny: UT's pro day was shorter on star power than what is typical for the Volunteers, but two things stood out. The first notable development came courtesy of defensive tackle Owen Williams, who repped 225 pounds 42 times on the bench press, which would have been more than anyone at the NFL Scouting Combine last month.
In fact, Williams, who started all but one game for Vols last season, fell just seven reps short of the modern combine record. Williams (6-foot-2, 295 pounds) was selected by CFB 24/7 as one of college football's strongest players last summer, at which time his bench-press max was in excess of 500 pounds. Arizona State's Christian Westerman topped the competition at the combine (34 reps) and Kansas' T.J. Semke managed 37 at his pro day. The other notable development from UT pro day was North's decision to run the 40-yard dash. At 6-2, 223 pounds, he ran a 4.48 at the combine. But instead of standing on an impressive time for such a big receiver, he reportedly improved on it at the pro day with unofficial clockings of 4.41 and 4.42 seconds. North had an expansive injury history at UT that leave his durability at the pro level in question, but in health, his athleticism is shining through during the draft process. NFL Media analyst Brian Billick believes North is worth keeping an eye on. ... Maggitt, NFL Media analyst Lance Zierlein's highest-rated Tennessee prospect this year, recorded 22 reps on the bench press but didn't go through other drills. A skilled pass rusher whose college career was decimated by injury, Maggitt wasn't able to participate at the combine, either.
Miami: 'Worst conditions ever' for pro day
Big draw:CB Artie Burns
Don't forget:DB Deon Bush
Attending:The Hurricanes drew 31 teams, all but the Bengals, with dignitaries including Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and general managers Kevin Colbert (Steelers), Jerry Reese (Giants) and Jason Licht (Buccaneers).
The skinny:Credit 13 UM draft prospects for enduring a nasty rain storm in Coral Gables for a workout that one NFL scout described to NFL Media senior analyst Gil Brandt as the "worst conditions ever for a pro day." Burns impressed at the combine with a 40-yard dash of 4.46 seconds, but didn't complete his workout there and followed up Wednesday with a 10-4 broad jump. He repped 225 pounds seven times on the bench press, ran a 4.30 20-yard shuttle and recorded a 6.96 clocking in the three-cone drill. ... Bush ran 40-yard dashes of 4.55 and 4.52 seconds, and posted a 39.5-inch vertical jump, a 3.5-inch improvement from his combine showing.
South Carolina: Scouts get to see 40 from Cooper
Big draw:WR Pharoh Cooper
Don't forget:TE Jerell Adams
Attending:Steelers offensive line coach Mike Munchak was reportedly among the coaches on hand to watch 17 prospects.
The skinny:Adams, OL Brandon Shell (the great nephew of Pro Football Hall of Famer Art Shell) and RB Brandon Wilds stood on most of their combine results in the running, agility and jumping tests, but the school's top prospect, Cooper, didn't have that luxury. Cooper was unable to fully participate at the combine; at the pro day, he was unofficially clocked at 4.61 in the 40-yard dash, with a 9-10 broad jump, and a 30.5-inch vertical jump. ... RB Shon Carson (4.59) turned in the fastest 40-yard dash time of the day.
South Carolina State: Steelers meet with Hargrave
Big draw:DL Javon Hargrave
Don't forget:TE Temarrick Hemingway
Attending:No fewer than 14 NFL clubs were represented at SCSU, as reported by Sports Illustrated.
*The skinny: *Hargrave's performance at the East-West Shrine Game and the Reese's Senior Bowl helped launch his draft status, and he was certainly the top attraction at the SCSU pro day, even though he stood on his combine testing and only went through position drills. Reportedly, the Steelers met with him after his workout.
Also in action on Wednesday:Maryland, SMU, Southern Utah.
On deck for Thursday:Appalachian State, Boise State, Florida Atlantic, Florida Tech, Middle Tennessee State, Notre Dame, TCU, The Citadel, UTEP, Washington, Yale.