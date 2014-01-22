Tennessee's Daniel McCullers in impressive shape at Senior Bowl

McCullers, a nose guard on the South squad, stands 6-7 and 348 pounds and has been impressive in practice this week, holding his own in double-team drills and causing major problems for offensive linemen in one-on-one work. NFL teams that run a 3-4 defense see him as a true nose guard, and having played in 3-4 schemes from high school to junior college to the SEC, McCullers expects nothing else in the NFL. According to McCullers, the Atlanta Falcons and Denver Broncos have shown the most interest in him this week.