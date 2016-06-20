Tennessee RB Jalen Hurd's leg day is harder than your leg day

Expectations for Tennessee running back Jalen Hurd are going to be awfully high this fall, particularly now that his head coach, Butch Jones, has called him the best running back in college football.
By the look of things, Hurd is taking the challenge seriously.
Hurd posted this glimpse from the UT weight room in which, according to his caption, he's squatting more than 255 pounds on one leg at the end of the workout.
While it's certainly not unheard of for a college football player to squat twice that much weight on two legs, the balance required for one leg isn't for weight-room rookies. It's also not the first time Hurd has posted something unique from his preparations for the 2016 season. He hopped on a treadmill last month that was already moving at a rate of 23.1 miles per hour.
Hurd (6-foot-4, 240 pounds) ran for 1,288 yards as a sophomore last year and was included last month on College Football 24/7's list of 16 future NFL offensive stars.
Pretty clearly, he's a star around the squat rack, too.