Tennessee cruises to victory over Iowa in TaxSlayer Bowl

If there was one positive for Iowa, it was probably the play of stud left tackle Brandon Scherff. A senior, Scherff is considered one of the premier players -- if not the premier player -- at his position in the 2015 NFL Draft, and he showed why. He is a violent run blocker who sets the edge and moves opposing ends out of the way with ease. Most impressive, Scherff handled Tennessee's freshman All-American Derek Barnett in pass protection and looked like the team's best player by a mile most of the game.