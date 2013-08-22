Tennessee 2013 season preview

OL Antonio Richardson: Far and away the best NFL prospect on the roster, it will be more surprising if Richardson stays for his senior season than if he leaves early. At 6-6, 327, Richardson is a massive presence at left tackle. He had an all-eyes-on battle with South Carolina's Jadeveon Clowney last year, and is looking forward to the rematch. The true junior is the best player at his position in the SEC East, and has earned preseason All-SEC honors all summer.