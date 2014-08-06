Ten things you need to know from Wednesday's CFB fall camps

Published: Aug 06, 2014 at 11:27 AM
Cyler-Miles-tos-080614.jpg

One of the biggest coaching changes in the offseason was the move of Chris Petersen from Boise State to Washington. The nation's winningest active coach in college football, he was put to the test at a major program early on after sophomore quarterback Cyler Miles was linked to two on-campus assaults in post-Super Bowl incidents.

Petersen responded by suspending Miles from the team during spring practice once his legal matters had been sorted out -- Miles was not ultimately charged with a crime in either incident -- and will sit him for the opener at Hawaii later this month. The Huskies' new coach made it clear at Pac-12 Media Days last month that Miles would still have a chance to be a long-term starter under center, but it's going to be an uphill climb for the talented dual-threat quarterback after missing so many reps in the new offensive system.

At Washington's practice on Wednesday morning, Miles had his first big opportunity to show the new staff what he can do. According to the Tacoma News Tribune, Miles took the first snaps with the starters during 11-on-11 periods and flashed good arm strength on several throws. He did throw an interception during 7-on-7 drills when his receiver fell down, but the bottom line seems to be that there's not a huge amount of separation among any of the quarterbacks (including Jeff Lindquist, Troy Williams and true freshman K.J. Carta-Samuels) early in fall camp.

Also notable today was the fact that Miles faced the media for the first time since the post-Super Bowl incident in which the Denver native got into an altercation with several Seattle Seahawks fans.

"I have no problem with the Seahawks," Miles told reporters. "I respect Russell (Wilson) and what he's done at that program. But things happen and I take full responsibility for my actions. I messed up big time and I'm willing to face the consequences and do everything in my power to gain the respect back of Husky fans and my teammates and Coach Pete."

Washington heads into the 2014 season with a talented squad that is looking to challenge fellow Pac-12 North powers Oregon and Stanford. With two-way stars like Shaq Thompson and likely NFL draft picks in Kasen Williams and Danny Shelton, the Huskies certainly have the talent to do so, but finding a solution at quarterback is a glaring weakness -- one that might just take a while to sort out this month.

Here's what else you need to know from Wednesday's training camps:

  1. We've said before that the Miami quarterback situation is a mess and will continue to be a mess. At practice, transfer Jake Heaps and true freshman Brad Kaaya took various first- and second-team snaps, but the real news seemed to be that former front-runner Ryan Williams, out since April with an ACL tear, was back jogging and throwing at practice. He might not be driving off his right leg, but it's still a good sign that he's making progress in his rehab, and good news for the Hurricanes that he could be closer to returning than previously thought.
  1. The media contingent covering the football program at Alabama rivals that of some NFL teams, and according to reports from many Tide media members, starting defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson missed practice on Wednesday. No reason was given by Crimson Tide officials and Nick Saban did not speak to reporters, so Robinson's absence is a mystery for now.
  1. Georgia coach Mark Richt, whose program is typically more forthcoming than most when it comes to injuries, said Wednesday he is shutting off the flow of injury 411. College football coaches are moving away more and more from the disclosure of injury details, and Richt appears ready to join that migration. He did, however, say that injured star linebacker Ramik Wilson should be ready for the Bulldogs' first game. That's great news for the potential early-round draft pick and a Bulldogs defense that needs plenty of help in the opener vs. Clemson.
  1. Michigan State needs a cornerback to replace first-round pick Darqueze Dennard, and coordinator Pat Narduzzi says sophomore Darian Hicks (5-foot-10, 180 pounds) is the top contender. "Darian Hicks is very smooth," Narduzzi told the Lansing State Journal. "He is under control. ... As (secondary) coach (Harlon) Barnett says, he goes to cool school."
  1. Navy senior LB Maika Polamalu -- a cousin of Pittsburgh Steelers safety Troy Polamalu -- had to give up football because of a medical issue, the Capital Gazette of Annapolis, Md., reported. Polamalu (6-2, 223) had made one tackle in his career; he likely would've been a backup inside linebacker this season. Polamalu, who grew up near Philadelphia, is expected to become a student assistant for the Midshipmen.
  1. UCLA coach Jim Mora plays music during his team's practices and says the playlist is organized based on the different practice periods. "During individual, we get AC/DC," he told coachingsearch.com. "I don't think we have any Journey, but we have Black Sabbath. It's more up-tempo but grinding kind of music. And then we always go country during 1-on-1. I'm not sure why we go country during 1-on-1. It might be for (backup QB) Jerry Neuheisel. Then towards the end of practice, when we want to get the rhythm going again, we go back to some hip-hop. We always kind of end with hip-hop. There is a method to it." Mora says strength coach Sal Alosi is in charge of putting together the playlist. Maybe we can all start to follow along on Spotify during the season.
  1. North Carolina is expected to have one of the better wide receiver groups in the ACC, but, at least for now, the Heels are without an important piece at the position. Returning starter T.J. Thorpe (6-0, 200), a junior, has a foot injury, per reports; he missed the entire 2012 season with a fractured foot, then suffered another fracture in February 2013. That injury healed in time for him to play last fall.
  1. Virginia Tech associate head coach and running backs coach Shane Beamer told reporters that Hokies tight ends coach Bryan Stinespring has talked to former New York Giants RB David Wilson, a Virginia Tech alum who retired from the Giants after doctors advised him to give up football because of a neck injury. Stinespring recruited Wilson to Virginia Tech. "Bryan told me that he got off the phone with David and David spent more time cheering Bryan up than Bryan did trying to pump David up," Beamer said. Knowing the long-tenured ACC coach (Stinespring has served on the Hokies staff since the early 90s), it wouldn't be all that surprising if Wilson has a place in the program if he decides a college coaching career is a goal of his in the near future.
  1. Looking for a possible standout defensive lineman this season? Don't overlook Notre Dame tackle Sheldon Day. He's slimmed down a little to boost his play and has become much more explosive during the Irish's practices. Considering the team needs a big defensive tackle to get into the backfield in new coordinator Brian VanGorder's defense, that's good news for coach Brian Kelly and company.

CFB 24/7 writers Chase Goodbread and Mike Huguenin contributed to this report.

You can follow Bryan Fischer on Twitter at @BryanDFischer.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Scouting Drake Maye: North Carolina quarterback similar to Carson Palmer

North Carolina's Drake Maye flourished in his first season as a starter, earning ACC Player of the Year honors. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Brock Bowers: Georgia tight end similar to 49ers Pro Bowler George Kittle

Brock Bowers has played a crucial part in Georgia's back-to-back national championships, scoring 24 touchdowns in two college seasons. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Bulldogs tight end.
news

Scouting Marvin Harrison Jr.: Ohio State wide receiver similar to A.J. Green

Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. took the college football world by storm last season. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Buckeyes wide receiver.
news

Scouting Caleb Williams: USC quarterback similar in style, skill set to Bills' Josh Allen

USC's Caleb Williams scorched defenses last season on his way to winning the Heisman Trophy. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Jared Verse: Florida State edge rusher similar to four-time Pro Bowler

Florida State's Jared Verse emerged as one of college football's top talents last season, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the edge rusher.
news

Georgia dominates TCU to win second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship

Georgia secured its second straight national championship on Monday night, overwhelming TCU in a 65-7 blowout.
news

Jim Harbaugh says he expects to coach Michigan in 2023 amid NFL speculation

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has drawn the eye of a few NFL franchises, said he expects to coach the Wolverines in 2023. "While no one knows what the future holds," Harbaugh said in a statement released on Twitter on Thursday, "I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023."
news

Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ravens great Ed Reed hired as Bethune-Cookman head coach

Bethune-Cookman University has agreed in principle for Ed Reed to become the school's new head football coach, the university announced on Tuesday. 
news

Drew Brees joins Purdue coaching staff as interim assistant ahead of Citrus Bowl

Drew Brees' next step in his post-playing career will put him back on a field. Brees is joining the Purdue coaching staff as an assistant for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, the school announced Thursday.
news

USC QB Caleb Williams wins 2022 Heisman Trophy

USC's Caleb Williams was awarded the 2022 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his electrifying first season with the Trojans.
news

David Shaw steps down after 12 seasons as Stanford head coach

Stanford head coach David Shaw is stepping down after 12 seasons at the helm of the Cardinal program. Shaw announced the news after the team closed out the season with a 36-25 loss to BYU on Saturday night, telling reporters he made the decision within the past week.
news

Scouting Bryce Young: Alabama quarterback similar to a young Drew Brees

Alabama's Bryce Young took the college football world by storm in 2021, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Crimson Tide quarterback after studying his game tape.
Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More