Ten things you need to know from Wednesday's CFB camps

While there was a ton of news -- good, bad and ugly -- that popped up Wednesday, one of the more under-the-radar bits College Football 24/7 needs to point out is Florida Atlantic announced it is naming its field after revered head coach Howard Schnellenberger.
To which we should also add: It's about time.
Schnellenberger literally built the Owls' program from scratch and was the football coach for the first 11 years FAU played football. He did a remarkable job of raising money at the school and was the driving force behind FAU's recently built stadium. The coach was, is and will be Florida Atlantic football -- now on a permanent basis with his name on the field.
"I am humbled beyond belief that the University would bestow this great honor on the Schnellenberger family, and me personally," he said in a statement. "This is probably the highlight of my coaching career."
That's saying something considering Schnellenberger won the 1983 national title while at Miami (Fla.) and also did a terrific job in building up Louisville when he was head coach there. With this recognition out of the way in south Florida, all that seems left for Schnellenberger is to receive that College Football Hall of Fame call that he very much deserves considering his impact on the sport.
It might have taken FAU a little bit longer than they should have to name something after Schnellenberger given his place in the program's history, but it's nice the program rectified that on Wednesday.
Here are nine other things you need to know from Wednesday:
- Oregon might continue to do a bit of shuffling along the offensive line due to injuries. We already knew Eric Fisher was moved from right to left tackle, but it appears sophomore right guard Cameron Hunt (seven starts as a true freshman) has been out of practice the past week due to an undisclosed injury. Offensive line coach Steve Greatwood told the Oregonian that Jake Pisarcik is in line to start in Hunt's place until he's back in action.
- Michigan's Taylor Lewan, the No. 11 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, by the Tennessee Titans, left big shoes to fill at left tackle for the Wolverines, and it appears a true freshman is going to try to fill them. Mason Cole, a consensus national top-130 player in the 2014 recruiting class, is set to start at left tackle in the Wolverines' opener Aug. 30 against Appalachian State. Cole, form Tarpon Springs, Fla., near Tampa, turned 18 in March. Right guard remains a battle between sophomores Kyle Bosch and Kyle Kalis.
- Clemson suffered a big blow on the injury front on Wednesday when the school announced running back Zach Brooks was out for the season due to a foot injury. He was the Tigers' leading returning rusher and expected to start or significantly contribute. With Brooks' out, Clemson is now missing their three top rushers, top two wideouts and quarterback from last season. Senior D.J. Howard, junior C.J. Davidson and redshirt freshman Wayne Gallman remain in the mix to start.
- Illinois coach Tim Beckman joined the cast of head coaches naming starting quarterbacks this week with the much-expected choice of Wes Lunt. The former Oklahoma State quarterback will sink his teeth into FCS Youngstown State in the Illini's season opener. This from Illinois offensive coordinator Bill Cubit, per the Chicago Tribune: "Wes can make every throw in the book that we have. There hasn't been one time when I looked up and his motion (was wrong). You don't even mess with it. That's how good he is."
- USC could be without projected starting guard Khaliel Rodgers for at least the opening game against Fresno State. The highly touted Rodgers redshirt freshman suffered a sprained knee in Tuesday's practice, and could miss up to two weeks.
- Virginia Tech was scheduled to have a scrimmage Wednesday, but it was moved to Friday, and offensive coordinator Scot Loeffler said he expects a decision on the starting quarterback to be made after the scrimmage. Senior Mark Leal and Texas Tech transfer Michael Brewer are battling for the job to replace Logan Thomas, who's now with the Arizona Cardinals. Also important in the scrimmage will be the health of projected starting TB Trey Edmunds, who hasn't been 100 percent yet in camp.
- Syracuse starting TE Josh Parris (6-2, 252), a sophomore, has had knee surgery and is expected to miss a few games; the school did not release the severity of the injury. He caught 13 passes last season in a reserve role. Sophomore Kendall Moore (6-5, 248), who had six receptions last season, seems likely to start the first few games of the season.
- Texas A&M's defense is a concern, and any time a team that has a questionable defense is missing a starter, it hurts. Well, the Aggies are hurting. Coach Kevin Sumlin said that starting CB De'Vante Harris will be out at least another month with a urinary tract injury, which means he could miss the first four games. Redshirt freshman Victor Harris seems the likely replacement. Gee, wonder if South Carolina coach Steve Spurrier will try to pick on Harris in the Aug. 28 opener.
- Pitt is down to just one cornerback with experience at the college level after Paul Chryst announced Trenton Coles had left the program and is seeking to transfer. Given how pass-happy the ACC can be, that's a big blow to the Panthers' defense.
Mike Huguenin and Chase Goodbread contributed to this report. You can follow Bryan Fischer on Twitter at @BryanDFischer.