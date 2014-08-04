Ten things you need to know from Monday's CFB training camps

Florida State kicked off fall camp on Monday and is looking to make a wire-to-wire run in 2014 in search of a second straight national title. Already loaded with NFL draft prospects for years to come, all eyes will be on Tallahassee this season, and quarterback Jameis Winston is a big reason for all the attention.
As we saw just last season, there's a tremendous amount of pressure for a returning Heisman Trophy winner and Winston's off-the-field issues will no doubt draw even more scrutiny as he enters his redshirt sophomore year. According to Sports Illustrated, he's turned to former Seminoles star Charlie Ward to get advice on handling everything that happens outside the lines.
"The one thing I admire about him is he's willing to listen," Ward said of Winston, per the report. "I feel like he's willing to listen to people that can help him. He's a great kid. Everybody wants to magnify his negatives, but there are a lot of positives about the kid. He's smart."
Winston hit the practice field on a warm afternoon and looked sharp, according to reports, throwing to teammates in a green no-contact jersey. While it's a long journey to this year's College Football Playoff and a trip to Arlington, Texas for the title game, perhaps we'll be following a signal-caller who's improved as much off the field as he has on it.
Here's what else you need to know from Monday's training camps:
- In addition to Florida State, Ohio State, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Wisconsin, Purdue, Iowa, Maryland, Florida, Missouri, Kentucky, LSU, Arkansas, Duke, Pitt, Virginia and Virginia Tech all hit the practice field for the first time today.
- The SEC Network announced a deal with DirecTV, making it available to more than 80 million homes. NASA, however, picked up the network first. Only a few short weeks until games like Texas A&M at South Carolina.
- For the first time in over a decade, a new head coach presided over the Texas Longhorns' preseason camp. Charlie Strong left his mark on the team early too, taking logos off the players' helmets until they earned them back.
- Oregon opened practice and quarterback Marcus Mariota told Sports Illustrated that wide receiver Bralon Addison, out since April with an ACL injury, is hoping to make it back in time for the Michigan State game. That would be a huge boost, even though it seems unlikely he'll be ready for the Week 2 game.
- Virginia Tech released a depth chart on Monday and pegged Mark Leal and Brenden Motley as co-first-team quarterbacks. The race to replace Logan Thomas isn't just between those two, though, as Texas Tech transfer Michael Brewer (listed as the second-team signal-caller) took the first reps for the Hokies at practice.
- The Buckeyes apparently had an interesting visitor to their practice as former Texas offensive coordinator Major Applewhite stopped by Ohio State. He's reportedly a friend of Urban Meyer. There's not a staff opening at the school, but it's something to file away if offensive coordinator Tom Herman takes a head coaching job in the offseason. Also, Meyer announced that defensive tackle Tracy Sprinkle, who had been kicked off the team after initially facing charges stemming from a bar fight, has been reinstated to the team but is suspended for the opener against Navy.
- Michigan sophomore WR Csont'e York, who was in the mix to see time as a reserve this fall, was suspended indefinitely Sunday by Wolverines coach Brady Hoke, and is" target="_blank">the Detroit Free Press reported Monday that York is involved in a police investigation. He has not been charged with a crime, but it likely means more reps this month for Freddy Canteen, Jehu Chesson and Amara Darboh in the short term.
- Defending ACC Coastal Division champion Duke kicked things off in Durham. However, the Blue Devils did so without senior tight end Braxton Deaver, who is one of the best at his position in the league. Coach David Cutcliffe said he expects to have the pass-catcher back on Saturday after addressing some off-the-field matters first.
- Arkansas lost freshman corner Chris Murphy, who had enrolled early at the school, decided to transfer to Cincinnati before the Razorbacks began fall camp. But the real news out of Fayetteville was Bret Bielema's shot at his SEC rivals and their arrest records. ... Who else can't wait for the season to begin?