Ten things you need to know from Monday's CFB training camps

Published: Aug 04, 2014 at 12:13 PM
Winston-Jamies-140804-TOS.jpg

Florida State kicked off fall camp on Monday and is looking to make a wire-to-wire run in 2014 in search of a second straight national title. Already loaded with NFL draft prospects for years to come, all eyes will be on Tallahassee this season, and quarterback Jameis Winston is a big reason for all the attention.

As we saw just last season, there's a tremendous amount of pressure for a returning Heisman Trophy winner and Winston's off-the-field issues will no doubt draw even more scrutiny as he enters his redshirt sophomore year. According to Sports Illustrated, he's turned to former Seminoles star Charlie Ward to get advice on handling everything that happens outside the lines.

"The one thing I admire about him is he's willing to listen," Ward said of Winston, per the report. "I feel like he's willing to listen to people that can help him. He's a great kid. Everybody wants to magnify his negatives, but there are a lot of positives about the kid. He's smart."

Winston hit the practice field on a warm afternoon and looked sharp, according to reports, throwing to teammates in a green no-contact jersey. While it's a long journey to this year's College Football Playoff and a trip to Arlington, Texas for the title game, perhaps we'll be following a signal-caller who's improved as much off the field as he has on it.

Here's what else you need to know from Monday's training camps:

  1. In addition to Florida State, Ohio State, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Wisconsin, Purdue, Iowa, Maryland, Florida, Missouri, Kentucky, LSU, Arkansas, Duke, Pitt, Virginia and Virginia Tech all hit the practice field for the first time today.
  1. The SEC Network announced a deal with DirecTV, making it available to more than 80 million homes. NASA, however, picked up the network first. Only a few short weeks until games like Texas A&M at South Carolina.
  1. For the first time in over a decade, a new head coach presided over the Texas Longhorns' preseason camp. Charlie Strong left his mark on the team early too, taking logos off the players' helmets until they earned them back.
  1. Oregon opened practice and quarterback Marcus Mariota told Sports Illustrated that wide receiver Bralon Addison, out since April with an ACL injury, is hoping to make it back in time for the Michigan State game. That would be a huge boost, even though it seems unlikely he'll be ready for the Week 2 game.
  1. Virginia Tech released a depth chart on Monday and pegged Mark Leal and Brenden Motley as co-first-team quarterbacks. The race to replace Logan Thomas isn't just between those two, though, as Texas Tech transfer Michael Brewer (listed as the second-team signal-caller) took the first reps for the Hokies at practice.
  1. The Buckeyes apparently had an interesting visitor to their practice as former Texas offensive coordinator Major Applewhite stopped by Ohio State. He's reportedly a friend of Urban Meyer. There's not a staff opening at the school, but it's something to file away if offensive coordinator Tom Herman takes a head coaching job in the offseason. Also, Meyer announced that defensive tackle Tracy Sprinkle, who had been kicked off the team after initially facing charges stemming from a bar fight, has been reinstated to the team but is suspended for the opener against Navy.
  1. Michigan sophomore WR Csont'e York, who was in the mix to see time as a reserve this fall, was suspended indefinitely Sunday by Wolverines coach Brady Hoke, and is" target="_blank">the Detroit Free Press reported Monday that York is involved in a police investigation. He has not been charged with a crime, but it likely means more reps this month for Freddy Canteen, Jehu Chesson and Amara Darboh in the short term.
  1. Defending ACC Coastal Division champion Duke kicked things off in Durham. However, the Blue Devils did so without senior tight end Braxton Deaver, who is one of the best at his position in the league. Coach David Cutcliffe said he expects to have the pass-catcher back on Saturday after addressing some off-the-field matters first.
  1. Arkansas lost freshman corner Chris Murphy, who had enrolled early at the school, decided to transfer to Cincinnati before the Razorbacks began fall camp. But the real news out of Fayetteville was Bret Bielema's shot at his SEC rivals and their arrest records. ... Who else can't wait for the season to begin?

You can follow Bryan Fischer on Twitter at @BryanDFischer.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Top recruit Travis Hunter spurns Florida State to commit to Deion Sanders, Jackson State

Deion Sanders' impact on Jackson State, and HBCU football at large, reached a new level on Wednesday as the nation's No. 1-ranked recruit signed with the Tigers.
news

Alabama QB Bryce Young wins 2021 Heisman Trophy

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young became the second consecutive Crimson Tide player to win the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his sensational first season as a starter.
news

Grambling State to hire Hue Jackson as next head coach

Former Raiders and Browns coach Hue Jackson landed another big-time gig, this time in the college ranks. Tom Pelissero reports that Jackson agreed to terms late Thursday night on a four-year contract to become the new head coach at Grambling State.
news

Lincoln Riley details why he left Oklahoma for USC: 'We can build one of the best rosters in the country'

The scuttlebutt long had been if Lincoln Riley was going to leave Oklahoma it would be for the NFL. The Cowboys expressed interest after jettisoning Jason Garrett following the 2019 season, and have other teams in recent years. Riley, thus, shocked and shook up the sport last week when he departed Oklahoma for USC. 
news

Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Kayvon Thibodeaux is officially headed for the NFL. The Oregon defensive end announced via social media he has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.  
news

College Football Playoff: Five NFL draft takeaways from final rankings

The College Football Playoff semifinal matchups are set. What will NFL scouts be watching for in the two games? Dan Parr provides five takeaways.
news

Brian Kelly leaves Notre Dame to be head coach at LSU

After 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly was named LSU's next head football coach, the school announced Tuesday.
news

Florida parts ways with head coach Dan Mullen after four seasons

The University of Florida fired head coach Dan Mullen on Sunday after a four-year tenure. Mullen joined the Gators from Mississippi State ahead of the 2018 campaign and led Florida to a 34-15 record over his four seasons in Gainesville.
news

USC WR Drake London (ankle) out for remainder of season

USC's Drake London will miss the remainder of the 2021 season after suffering a broken ankle, the school announced.
news

Top NFL draft prospect Kayvon Thibodeaux suffers lower left leg injury in Oregon's win over Fresno State

Widely considered one of college football's top prospects, Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux exited in the first half of the Ducks' 31-24 season-opening win over Fresno State with a lower left leg injury.
news

With irresistible charm, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State into an NFL factory

Known for graciousness, class and affability, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State from downtrodden independent to perennial national title contender. Chase Goodbread explains how the legendary coach built an NFL factory in Tallahassee.
news

SEC unanimously votes to add Texas, Oklahoma to conference in seismic shift

The Southeastern Conference voted Thursday to add the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma to the conference.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW