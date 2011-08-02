Ten things you didn't know about Deion Sanders

I have many, many fond memories of Deion Sanders through the years. Perhaps the most memorable came in February of 1989 at the NFL combine. Sanders, who will be enshrined Saturday in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, told people at the combine that he would not run the 40-yard dash while he was there. I had enjoyed a good relationship with Sanders dating back to time I spent visiting him at Florida State, so I was asked to speak to him about running. Eventually, he obliged my request to run. And run he did -- Sanders ran just once, blowing away the on-lookers with a 4.27 40 and then continuing right on into the locker room.