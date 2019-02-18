Ten quarterbacks worth pursuing via trade/free agency/NFL draft

Published: Feb 18, 2019 at 04:47 AM
Headshot_Author_DAVID_CARR_1400x1000
David Carr

NFL.com Analyst

Over the next several months, the rosters of all 32 teams will begin to take shape for the 2019 season. In this series, NFL.com writers and analysts look at the best players available in the 2019 NFL Draft, free agency or via trade (limited to players who are reportedly available or open to being dealt) at the following positions: quarterback, running back, defensive back, pass rusher and receiver. Today, David Carr looks at the top 10 quarterbacks worth pursuing.

1) Nick Foles, free agent

Foles is set to hit free agency unless the Philadelphia Eagles hit him with the franchise tag, worth about $25 million. If they do, the Eagles would most likely be able to trade him. Either way, the Super Bowl LII MVP leads the list of QBs worth pursuing. He's had the most success of any quarterback in this group since 2017 -- going 9-1 as a starter in December-February when playing full games over the last two seasons. That alone has earned Foles, who turned 30 in January, another opportunity to be a starter in this league.

2) Teddy Bridgewater, free agent

When he left Minnesota last offseason, I was still nervous about his health and whether his knee could hold up. But after recapturing his pre-injury form with the Jets last preseason -- prior to being traded to the Saints -- it was obvious that Bridgewater's knee no longer held him back. With accuracy, mobility and good decision-making, along with learning from Drew Brees for a year, Bridgewater could be a hot commodity this offseason. He has the experience and knows what it takes to win, making the 26-year-old a possible long-term answer for a QB-needy team.

3) Case Keenum, trade candidate

After the Broncos traded for Joe Flacco, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the team will now shop Keenum. The veteran quarterback struggled without much help in his first year with the Broncos, and although Denver seems to be moving on, Keenum still has value. Teams going after Keenum would most likely have to give up a third- or fourth-round draft pick in a trade, but they would get a placeholder (like he was in Denver) or a guy who could come in and compete for a starting job.

4) Dwayne Haskins, draft prospect

Haskins is a physical quarterback with a ton of upside and could fit into a lot of systems. He's my No. 1 signal-caller in this draft class because he throws effortlessly and accurately, has good pocket presence and can extend plays -- not on a Russell Wilson-like level but as he leaves the pocket, he's still looking downfield to make a throw. There aren't a ton of questions about his ability or the way he plays the game. Haskins is great on the board, has a high football IQ and can do everything from a physical standpoint. Haskins wasn't challenged at Ohio State from a scheme perspective -- the offense's limited amount of plays allowed him to be consistent, yet he's capable of doing far more at the line of scrimmage, and will be asked to do so at the next level.

5) Robert Griffin III, free agent

RG3 is a true journeyman after going from the 2012 Offensive Rookie of the Year to clipboard-holding backup to a guy who could compete for a starting job. I saw some promising things from him this past season in Baltimore. His physical ability hasn't dropped off -- he had an on-the-money throw, albeit incomplete, on fourth-and-22 against the Kansas City Chiefson Dec. 14 -- and he's a much smarter player than he was several years ago. Everything that I've seen out of him, including helping Lamar Jackson through his rookie season based on all accounts, shows me that he's in the right mindset and still has real upside eight years into his career.

6) Tyrod Taylor, free agent

The Pro Bowler still has a lot of ability and will be one of the best quarterbacks on the market. Taylor, who helped Buffalo end its playoff drought two seasons ago, has what it takes on the field and as a leader to help a team to the postseason with the right weapons around him. An accurate passer who can extend plays with his legs, he could also be looked at as someone to hold the position for a quarterback of the future -- just like he did in Cleveland with Baker Mayfield.

7) Kyler Murray, draft prospect

Murray is an interesting case because some teams will see him as a top-10 pick and others will peg him as a mid-rounder. His physical ability is no doubt exciting with his above-average arm strength, wow factor and ability to extend plays. But I have my concerns about the Heisman winner, especially when it comes to his height (5-foot-10). I hate using the "undersized" trait as a knock; however, Murray doesn't see the field well in pressure situations -- like some other undersized NFL quarterbacks, including Russell Wilson (5-11) and Drew Brees (6-foot). Murray had the luxury of time in the pocket and often faced a three-man rush last season, but when Oklahoma played Alabama in the College Football Playoff, he looked like a guy trying to find the exit in a burning building. He couldn't get through his reads and was below average when pressured. On film, I saw that if the first read wasn't there, Murray often forced a throw or relied on his legs to bail him out. When you're the best athlete on the field, that can work, but it won't work against athletes at the next level.

8) Josh McCown, free agent

At this point in his career, McCown serves as a mentor or coach for the younger players -- a relationship that was on full display with Sam Darnold last season. In my experience, young quarterbacks sometimes tend to listen to veteran guys more so than the coach since they have had more recent on-field experience. That relationship and opportunity is priceless for a young signal-caller, and I wish I had an older guy to learn from when I was in Houston. Plus, McCown is great in the locker room and could still play if he had to.

9) Ryan Fitzpatrick, free agent

Even at 36 years old, Fitzpatrick still brings the magic. He can be great but also inconsistent, as we witnessed last season when he was benched after playing lights out early on. The Harvard grad (this must be mentioned anytime Fitzpatrick is in the conversation) has a high football IQ and his peers love him. Fitzpatrick is a great backup option who can be extremely valuable in the QB room, but he can also suffice as a starter if needed. Signing Fitzpatrick is a no brainer if a team has a QB1 who has struggled to stay on the field.

10) Daniel Jones, draft prospect

Everything about Jones reminds me of Eli Manning. He's a quarterback with good feel, decision-making and understanding of where to throw the ball and the touch to put on it. He's not going to wow anyone and doesn't have an overly powerful arm, but he is smart and can handle a lot of responsibilities at the line of scrimmage. With time to develop under a good coach, Jones is a solid young quarterback who could be a starter in the NFL.

Follow David Carr on Twitter @DCarr8.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Drew Brees' career defined not just by numbers, but turning doubters into believers

All Drew Brees ever wanted was a chance. They were sometimes hard to come by for the unheralded college and pro prospect, but he continually made good on them on and off the field en route to a Hall of Fame career, Jim Trotter writes.
news

Ranking the 20 best moments of Drew Brees' NFL career

Drew Brees' 20-year career in the NFL has come to an end. In honor of Brees' retirement announcement, Adam Rank presents the 20 best moments of the future Hall of Fame quarterback's decorated tenure.
news

Drew Brees creates impactful Hall of Fame career with New Orleans Saints in rare second act

Judy Battista discusses the illustrious career of quarterback Drew Brees and how he went from being one of the league's greatest free-agent signings to helping rebuild a city and creating a Hall of Fame career with the New Orleans Saints in a rare second act.
news

2021 NFL free agency glossary: All the terms you need to know

The free agency frenzy is a hectic period on the NFL calendar that has a language all its own. Fortunately, Anthony Holzman-Escareno is here for you with a glossary explaining all the terms you need to know.
news

2021 NFL free agency: Analytics-based player-team fits

How much would Cam Newton lift Washington? Can any team make better use of Kenny Golladay than Philadelphia? Cynthia Frelund uses analytics to find ideal fits for key free agents.
news

2021 NFL free agency guide: Which teams will be spenders? Which players could be traded?

With the NFL's salary cap dropping due to the COVID-19 pandemic, free agency feels more unpredictable than ever before. Not to fret! Gregg Rosenthal provides a big-picture guide explaining which teams could be spenders, which players might be traded and much, much more.
news

Six teams showing interest in Baltimore Ravens OT Orlando Brown Jr.

Baltimore Ravens right tackle Orlando Brown Jr. says his desire to be traded where he can play on the left side is rooted in his relationship with his late father. Mike Garafolo provides more insight, along with an update on trade talks.
news

2021 NFL Draft: Biggest questions facing top QB prospects? League executives, scouts weigh in

What questions do NFL evaluators have about the top five quarterback prospects in the 2021 NFL Draft? Tom Pelissero has the inside scoop from executives and scouts across the league.
news

2021 NFL free agency: Key roster needs for every AFC team

Will the Chiefs find a way to give Patrick Mahomes even more help? Where do Brian Flores' Dolphins need to improve? Adam Maya digs into free agency needs for every AFC team.
news

Five things I want to happen in this NFL offseason: Russell Wilson to Chicago! Patriots draft stunner!

Russell Wilson to the Bears? A draft stunner from the Patriots? With free agency right around the corner and the 2021 NFL Draft coming down the pike in short order, Marc Sessler would like to see five things this offseason.
news

2021 NFL free agency: Key roster needs for every NFC team

Can the Packers boost Aaron Rodgers' supporting cast? Will the Seahawks make moves to pacify Russell Wilson? Michael Baca eyes free agency needs for every NFC team.
news

Five takeaways from Dak Prescott's huge deal with Cowboys

Dak Prescott can be happy for millions of obvious reasons, and the Cowboys can be happy for finally wrapping up a negotiation that should have been done two years ago. Those are the most important points. But there are other key takeaways from the latest quarterback blockbuster move of the offseason, Judy Battista writes.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW