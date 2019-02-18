Ten quarterbacks worth pursuing via trade/free agency/NFL draft

Murray is an interesting case because some teams will see him as a top-10 pick and others will peg him as a mid-rounder. His physical ability is no doubt exciting with his above-average arm strength, wow factor and ability to extend plays. But I have my concerns about the Heisman winner, especially when it comes to his height (5-foot-10). I hate using the "undersized" trait as a knock; however, Murray doesn't see the field well in pressure situations -- like some other undersized NFL quarterbacks, including Russell Wilson (5-11) and Drew Brees (6-foot). Murray had the luxury of time in the pocket and often faced a three-man rush last season, but when Oklahoma played Alabama in the College Football Playoff, he looked like a guy trying to find the exit in a burning building. He couldn't get through his reads and was below average when pressured. On film, I saw that if the first read wasn't there, Murray often forced a throw or relied on his legs to bail him out. When you're the best athlete on the field, that can work, but it won't work against athletes at the next level.