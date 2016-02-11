Ten potential NFL Scouting Combine workout freaks

Yes, there is legitimate room for three Baylor players on this list. In fact, the Bears pass rusher should consider the combine his personal showcase. After all, his reputation as a freakish athlete comes more from his weight-room exploits than his play on the field. That's what doing pull-ups with 120 pounds of iron hanging from your waist, and performing 40-inch box jumps while holding 70 pounds worth of dumbbells, will do for expectations. So with the body fat of a defensive back and the physical strength of a lineman, all eyes will be on the 6-foot-7, 269-pound monster in Indy.